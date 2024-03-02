MUSIGA to stage concert for up and coming artistes on March 6 – Bessa Simons

Bessa Simons, the interim president of MUSIGA, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming concert, highlighting its significance in providing a stage for aspiring musicians to gain exposure and recognition.

He said on JOY FM, "We are collaborating with the Akwaaba Festival to have a show at the forecourt of the National Theatre and what we are doing is, the young, up-and-coming musicians who don't normally have big stages, light, Facebook thing for them, they will come and showcase their talents,"

Simons emphasized MUSIGA's commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting the growth of Ghana's music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are inviting the managers, corporate world, just look at them and see if you can do business with them because these are the future we have,"

Bessa further highlighted that on March 5th, 2024, a music and tourism workshop, along with a health screening for musicians, will take place at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.