The event, scheduled to take place on Ghana's Independence Day, promises to be a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian music and a platform for emerging talent to shine.
MUSIGA to stage concert for up and coming artistes on March 6 – Bessa Simons
The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has revealed plans to host a concert aimed at showcasing the talents of up-and-coming artists on March 6th.
Bessa Simons, the interim president of MUSIGA, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming concert, highlighting its significance in providing a stage for aspiring musicians to gain exposure and recognition.
He said on JOY FM, "We are collaborating with the Akwaaba Festival to have a show at the forecourt of the National Theatre and what we are doing is, the young, up-and-coming musicians who don't normally have big stages, light, Facebook thing for them, they will come and showcase their talents,"
Simons emphasized MUSIGA's commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting the growth of Ghana's music industry.
"We are inviting the managers, corporate world, just look at them and see if you can do business with them because these are the future we have,"
Bessa further highlighted that on March 5th, 2024, a music and tourism workshop, along with a health screening for musicians, will take place at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.
MUSIGA is also set to launch a project named "Let's Play Ghana Music" on March 11, 2024, aimed at reigniting the public's passion for Ghanaian music, and another concert at the Gold Coast Restaurant on March 30, 2024, will focus on promoting highlife music.
