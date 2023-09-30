My father's death birthed my fashion career -Elikem Kumordzi

This difficult circumstance compelled him to postpone his degree by a year, he explained, "Around the same time, during Level 300 at Legon, my dad had passed away, about 8 to 10 years ago. My mom was supporting my younger brother and me through school. He had also begun his studies at the University of Science and Technology. It became financially challenging for everyone, so I decided to defer my course for a year. I thought, 'I can't continue right now; maybe I'll return to school someday, maybe not. But I don't have the financial means at the moment.' So, I returned home."

Elikem revealed that his fashion journey started in Katamanto, where he purchased second-hand clothing and modified it to match his personal style.

He said, "I enjoyed creating clothing and expressing my unique style. I would go to Kantamanto, use the little money I had to buy a shirt, change the buttons, and add African print to the sides. I would even inscribe my name on it and wear it. Although I was facing adversity and challenges, I remained active, following my heart, and doing what my spirit urged me to do."

