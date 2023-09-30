During an interview on Joy TV, Elikem recounted how his life took a different turn when he reached his third year at the University of Ghana, Legon, and lost his father.
My father's death birthed my fashion career -Elikem Kumordzi
Ghanaian actor and renowned fashion designer Elikem Kumordzi, also known as 'Elikem The Tailor,' has shared that his fashion career was born as a result of his father's passing, which led him to defer his university education for a year.
Recommended articles
This difficult circumstance compelled him to postpone his degree by a year, he explained, "Around the same time, during Level 300 at Legon, my dad had passed away, about 8 to 10 years ago. My mom was supporting my younger brother and me through school. He had also begun his studies at the University of Science and Technology. It became financially challenging for everyone, so I decided to defer my course for a year. I thought, 'I can't continue right now; maybe I'll return to school someday, maybe not. But I don't have the financial means at the moment.' So, I returned home."
Elikem revealed that his fashion journey started in Katamanto, where he purchased second-hand clothing and modified it to match his personal style.
He said, "I enjoyed creating clothing and expressing my unique style. I would go to Kantamanto, use the little money I had to buy a shirt, change the buttons, and add African print to the sides. I would even inscribe my name on it and wear it. Although I was facing adversity and challenges, I remained active, following my heart, and doing what my spirit urged me to do."
Over time, as Elikem received admiration and recommendations for his designs, he decided to turn his passion into a business, and with the money he earned, he eventually returned to the university to complete his degree.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh