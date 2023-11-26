Newman acknowledged the laudable nature of doing the ministry of God but highlighted that the industry has transformed into a business that sustains gospel artists.
My highest appreciation from ministry was GHC 16,000 - Amy Newman
Veteran gospel musician Amy Newman has shared her perspective on the evolving dynamics of the gospel music industry, responding to recent comments from Rev. Abraham Lamptey suggesting that gospel events should be free.
Drawing on her decades of experience in the gospel music industry, Newman emphasized the changing landscape where gospel artists, who were once appreciated with gestures like a thank you or modest amounts, now find themselves dealing with logistical and miscellaneous costs associated with staging concerts.
She revealed that, over her more than four decades in the industry, her highest financial appreciation as a gospel musician was GHC 16,000, which she received from a man of God who valued and appreciated her work.
"Times have changed and money has become a valuable commodity, the logistics and other miscellaneous in staging a concert involve money and you need to forfeit all these bills in the end. I have been billed for several gospel events and I didn't use to charge because I was happy working for the ministry, people appreciated my works based on what they want to give you"
" My highest appreciation was recently GHC 16, 000 from a man of God who blessed me for the many years of my ministry"
Newman's comments reflect the shift in the gospel music landscape, where financial considerations have become integral to sustaining the ministry and work of gospel artists.
