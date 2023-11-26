ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

My highest appreciation from ministry was GHC 16,000 - Amy Newman

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veteran gospel musician Amy Newman has shared her perspective on the evolving dynamics of the gospel music industry, responding to recent comments from Rev. Abraham Lamptey suggesting that gospel events should be free.

Amy Newman
Amy Newman

Newman acknowledged the laudable nature of doing the ministry of God but highlighted that the industry has transformed into a business that sustains gospel artists.

Recommended articles

Drawing on her decades of experience in the gospel music industry, Newman emphasized the changing landscape where gospel artists, who were once appreciated with gestures like a thank you or modest amounts, now find themselves dealing with logistical and miscellaneous costs associated with staging concerts.

She revealed that, over her more than four decades in the industry, her highest financial appreciation as a gospel musician was GHC 16,000, which she received from a man of God who valued and appreciated her work.

"Times have changed and money has become a valuable commodity, the logistics and other miscellaneous in staging a concert involve money and you need to forfeit all these bills in the end. I have been billed for several gospel events and I didn't use to charge because I was happy working for the ministry, people appreciated my works based on what they want to give you"

ADVERTISEMENT

" My highest appreciation was recently GHC 16, 000 from a man of God who blessed me for the many years of my ministry"

Newman's comments reflect the shift in the gospel music landscape, where financial considerations have become integral to sustaining the ministry and work of gospel artists.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

Nana Agradaa officially ties the knot with junior pastor Asiamah

Diana Asamoah

I wasn't slaying because my pastors said wigs, makeup were demonic - Diana Asamoah

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Bloom Season Queens

The Bloom Queen: 22-year-old Lady Nyarko crowned Miss Malaika 2023