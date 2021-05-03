Nana Aba, Joey B and more join #FixTheCountry online protest against poor governance

Joining the campaign, actress Efia Odo said "I’m so happy that the youth of this nation are finally tired of the bad governance and are deciding to speak against it. #FixTheCountry Will not just end on Twitter. We shall lead a protest and show our leaders that enough is enough".

Speaking to other celebrities and Ghanaian socialites who are quiet about the campaign, the actress said "your fans are tired and they need your voices. When it’s time to promote your works you ask them to support, now it’s your turn to support them in this #FixTheCountry movement. The things going on in this country are affecting your fans and y’all decide to keep mute, OK".

Meanwhile some Ghanaian celebrities like Nana Aba Anamoah, Joey B, Bridget among other socialites have added their voices to the online protest which has picked the number trend on Ghana Twitter at the time of this publication.