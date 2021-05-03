RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Nana Aba, Joey B and more join #FixTheCountry online protest against poor governance

Selorm Tali

#FixTheCountry campaign on social media is gaining momentum as celebrities and more join the trend to protest poor governance in Ghana.

The social media campaign has been ignited by 'dumsor', poor roads, corruption, increase in fuel and LPG prices, with water crisis hitting some parts of the country whilst illegal small scale mining, locally referred to as 'galamsey' destroy water bodies.

Joining the campaign, actress Efia Odo said "I’m so happy that the youth of this nation are finally tired of the bad governance and are deciding to speak against it. #FixTheCountry Will not just end on Twitter. We shall lead a protest and show our leaders that enough is enough".

Speaking to other celebrities and Ghanaian socialites who are quiet about the campaign, the actress said "your fans are tired and they need your voices. When it’s time to promote your works you ask them to support, now it’s your turn to support them in this #FixTheCountry movement. The things going on in this country are affecting your fans and y’all decide to keep mute, OK".

Meanwhile some Ghanaian celebrities like Nana Aba Anamoah, Joey B, Bridget among other socialites have added their voices to the online protest which has picked the number trend on Ghana Twitter at the time of this publication.

See the tweets below for what some of the celebrities and tweeps have been saying about Fix The Country.

