Originally released earlier this year, "Cobra" quietly simmered in the background until it erupted into the TikTok universe in late September, leaving us all wondering where this musical dynamite had been hiding.
Nnipa bi y3 Cobra: The viral craze sweeping social media
By now, you've probably encountered various renditions of Obaapa Gladys' Cobra song, a tune that's taken the internet by storm.
Recommended articles
In the blink of an eye, the song transformed into a viral sensation, pulling in A-list celebrities like Shatta Wale and your friendly neighbourhood dance enthusiast into its irresistible rhythm. Who would have thought a song dealing with serious themes could be so infectiously fun?
Despite its weighty message about deception and the destructive power of words, "Cobra" has become a rollercoaster of joy and laughter for all those captivated by its catchy beats and uproarious lyrics.
"Cobra" isn't just a soundtrack for your dance party; it has emerged as a platform for social commentary. People are using it to satirise current events and political dramas, transforming solemn situations into hilarious dance-offs.
Fred Kyei Mensah, the producer behind "Cobra," described the song as a musical cautionary tale, a warning about the dangers of deceit and how one person's words can wreck lives.
But amid the laughter-provoking verses, Fredyma, the renowned sound engineer, wants audiences to take the underlying message seriously. In a Facebook revelation, he shared that "Cobra" began as an experimental joyride, a musical rollercoaster he couldn't resist.
“The Cobra song was just an experimental song which I found the lyrics to be funny,” he explained.
Here are some of the inventive ways netizens are employing "Cobra":
So, whether you're perfecting your "Cobra" dance moves or using it as a witty commentary tool, one thing is for sure—this Ghanaian sensation is slithering its way into our hearts, one viral dance at a time.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh