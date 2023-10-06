Nnipa bi y3 Cobra: The viral craze sweeping social media

In the blink of an eye, the song transformed into a viral sensation, pulling in A-list celebrities like Shatta Wale and your friendly neighbourhood dance enthusiast into its irresistible rhythm. Who would have thought a song dealing with serious themes could be so infectiously fun?

Despite its weighty message about deception and the destructive power of words, "Cobra" has become a rollercoaster of joy and laughter for all those captivated by its catchy beats and uproarious lyrics.

"Cobra" isn't just a soundtrack for your dance party; it has emerged as a platform for social commentary. People are using it to satirise current events and political dramas, transforming solemn situations into hilarious dance-offs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred Kyei Mensah, the producer behind "Cobra," described the song as a musical cautionary tale, a warning about the dangers of deceit and how one person's words can wreck lives.

But amid the laughter-provoking verses, Fredyma, the renowned sound engineer, wants audiences to take the underlying message seriously. In a Facebook revelation, he shared that "Cobra" began as an experimental joyride, a musical rollercoaster he couldn't resist.

“The Cobra song was just an experimental song which I found the lyrics to be funny,” he explained.

Here are some of the inventive ways netizens are employing "Cobra":

ADVERTISEMENT