No serious footballer will have sex before going onto the field to play - Guru

He stated that it is only 'unserious, aimless, and visionless' footballers who indulge in sex before a football match starts, adding that it is prudent to concentrate on relevant issues rather than worldly stuff.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Guru said "Every football with aim and vision will never have sex with a woman before going onto the field to play. We do what is more important than what pleases the world."

It will be recalled that a Ghanaian physical trainer, Francis Totti Laryea revealed that sex is very good for footballers.

He said "Oh, yes! Sex is very good...As a player, you need to balance yourself. You can't say that you are keeping your fitness level for a long time. No. You might even struggle on the field of play.

"During the season you will not have enough time to have sex but you have to release it before you start your pre-season".