#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Stonebwoy joins protest to show support

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeat star Stonebwoy joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on its third day to show his support for the ongoing protest.

Stonebwoy, along with other concerned celebrities and activists, gathered at the 37 bus station and marched towards the seat of government, these figures, include Kelvyn Bwoy and Kofi Mole, actor John Dumelo, Pappy Kojo, M.anifest, Worlasi, Efia Odo, Kaw Kese, and many others have added their voices to echo their grievance seeking a better Ghana.

The protest is aimed at highlighting the alleged mismanagement of the economy by the government and the resulting hardships faced by Ghanaians.

The pressure group, Democracy Hub, hopes for a positive and prompt response from the government to address the challenges faced by Ghanaians.

With all the many challenges, a large consensus of Ghanaians has outlined the major reforms and transformation they are looking to see the government take prompt action to address

These demands reflect the frustrations and concerns of many Ghanaians about the current state of the country.

