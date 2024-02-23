In the midst of the uproar, Omah Lay is captured in a video circulating on social media, where British-Nigerian media personality Shopsydoo is seen encouraging the singer to acknowledge the fan amidst the growing criticism. He extended a shout-out to the fan in question, identified as Fafa.
Omah Lay reacts to viral video of him dancing with a fan's girlfriend
Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding a viral video capturing him dancing with a female fan during his 'Boy Alone Tour' at the Eventim Apollo in London on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
The controversy ignited when Omah Lay invited a female fan, reportedly attending the concert with her boyfriend, to join him onstage during his performance of the song 'Bend You.' Videos captured by concert attendees quickly spread online, triggering discussions about the appropriateness of the onstage interaction.
During the performance, Omah Lay's energetic dance moves and the enthusiastic response from the crowd drew cheers. As he and the young lady climbed a staircase to continue their dance, the unexpected falling of the curtain added a theatrical twist to the incident, leaving their silhouettes visible to the audience.
Despite facing significant backlash, Omah Lay chose not to remain silent. Instead, he reached out to the lady identified as Fafa, expressing his affection for her in a gesture that surprised many.
