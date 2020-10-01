This has been announced by an NGO known as the Pan African Heritage World Group. According to the Vice-Chair of the group, Maisie Howell, the project which is said will cost $30,000000 will be sited at Winneba in the Central region.

Dishing out more about the project, Maisie Howell in a report by 3news.com said the museum will not only house artefacts and research materials but will also have “a kingdom of African kings and the story of their kingdoms.”

According to the group, Ghana's President Akufo-Addo has already pledged support for the project and land for the museum has also been acquired, therefore, work on the ultra-modern edifice will begin soon.

Maisie Howell

Talking about what the Pan African Heritage World Museum will contain, Maisie Howell said: “There will also be a herbal garden in the museum for relaxation and reflection as well as a space for artisans and creatives to exhibit their works”.

“By 2022, we hope the project would be completed. The board has brought together an eminent team of academic professionals in all the disciplines that we need to bring this story together,” Maisie noted.

Hear more about the project in the video below.