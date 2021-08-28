The challenge is believed to have started from the U.S on August 1st 2021 after a Chicago resident posted videos to Facebook of two men walking on milk crates.

The videos show the two falling whilst trying on the crates step by step.

The viral post triggered daredevils to be taking on the risky challenge that may cause injuries if it goes wrong.

Others have been able to complete their walk on the crates and it's daring more people to try it whilst many keep falling.

However, the social media platform has issued a statement warning users that it will soon remove all videos.

In a statement, it said "TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

The Milk Crate Challenge has gone global and some Ghanaians are trying it.

In a video cited by Pulse.com.gh, a Ghanaian man took it to a higher level.