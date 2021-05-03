Sammy finally details broken heart story on Date Rush; Says 'I kind of cheated' on Nana Ama

"My friends snitched on me," he said and when one of the contestants asked if it means he cheated, he said, "not necessarily ... I kind of cheated. What actually happened was that the other girl I kissed her so I don't know if you'll term it as cheating or not".

Asked why he kissed another girl whilst he was dating Nana Ama, he explained that "I will say situational demands in the sense that we were both alone in a room for a long time, we watching a movie so it created that environment".

According to Sammy speaking on TV3's love reality show last night, the girl told a roommate about their secret affair and the person also leaked the information to Nana Ama, and that caused their split.

The story in the video above has since shocked social media, as Sammy confirms that he cheated on Nana Ama.

As if that is not enough, the final year KNUST student also went home without a date as he turned down the only girl who was interested in him on the show over claims that "people will think you are my mother when we step out".