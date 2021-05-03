RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Sammy finally details broken heart story on Date Rush; Says 'I kind of cheated' on Nana Ama

Selorm Tali

Sammy, the KNUST student who went viral last over Nana Ama his girlfriend breaking his heart, is still looking for love so he appeared on Date Rush.

Speaking about the infamous heartbreak that saw him painfully weeping over Nana Ama in the viral video, Sammy has now disclosed that he "kind of cheated" on her because he kissed another girl and his friends told Nana Ama.

"My friends snitched on me," he said and when one of the contestants asked if it means he cheated, he said, "not necessarily ... I kind of cheated. What actually happened was that the other girl I kissed her so I don't know if you'll term it as cheating or not".

Asked why he kissed another girl whilst he was dating Nana Ama, he explained that "I will say situational demands in the sense that we were both alone in a room for a long time, we watching a movie so it created that environment".

According to Sammy speaking on TV3's love reality show last night, the girl told a roommate about their secret affair and the person also leaked the information to Nana Ama, and that caused their split.

The story in the video above has since shocked social media, as Sammy confirms that he cheated on Nana Ama.

As if that is not enough, the final year KNUST student also went home without a date as he turned down the only girl who was interested in him on the show over claims that "people will think you are my mother when we step out".

See some social media reactions to Sammy's appearance on Date Rush in the posts below.

