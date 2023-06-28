The actress a week ago stirred up social media with shocks of revelations in her book that triggered conversations.
Sarkodie accuses Yvonne Nelson of being promiscuous
Heavyweight Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is out with a response track titled 'Try Me' addressing allegations made by actress Yvonne Nelson in her recently released memoir, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson
Recommended articles
She revealed that, in 2010 she had an abortion after being impregnated by rapper Sarkodie because the rapper refused to father a child.
Addressing these claims Sarkodie in a fiery song titled 'Try Me', described actress Yvonne Nelson as being promiscuous during their short 'lovie dovie'
The rapper vehemently denied being the one who pushed for the abortion and asserts that she had multiple partners.
According to him although he was not ready for a baby, he suggested Yvonne keep the pregnancy.
Meanwhile, Yvonne has in a tweet a few hours after the dropped song clapped back at the rapper's response, calling him a liar.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh