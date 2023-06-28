Sarkodie accuses Yvonne Nelson of being promiscuous

She revealed that, in 2010 she had an abortion after being impregnated by rapper Sarkodie because the rapper refused to father a child.

Addressing these claims Sarkodie in a fiery song titled 'Try Me', described actress Yvonne Nelson as being promiscuous during their short 'lovie dovie'

The rapper vehemently denied being the one who pushed for the abortion and asserts that she had multiple partners.

According to him although he was not ready for a baby, he suggested Yvonne keep the pregnancy.