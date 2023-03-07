TikTok video of soldier killed in Ashaiman with his alleged lover breaks hearts online

The Ghana Army and the Police are yet to issue an official report on what may have caused his death as an investigation into his killing is still ongoing.

As social media mourns Imoro, a video that has been going viral captures his lovey-dovey moments with a young lady said to be his girlfriend. The video was first posted on TikTok by the lady with the caption "I have really lost someone I can never replace".

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the lady identified as Nana Yaa and Imoro could be seen sharing a peg and touching each other. Heartbroken Nana Yaa compiled the video and also added screen recordings on their video calls plus photos of her late lover.

The video posted on TikTok has since been breaking the hearts of its viewers with messages of condolences and consoling pouring in for Nana Yaa. "We are sorry kk, take heart our queen," a TikToker said with another adding that "we are sorry kk, take heart our queen".

National attention has been drawn to Imoro's death this morning, 7th March 2023, after some military personnel stormed the area over the alleged murder of their colleague officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, while the rains were pouring, a group of soldiers stormed the community to enact revenge on civilians. In videos that have gone viral on social media, the military could be seen beating up civilians at various points.

Another footage also showed the streets of Ashaiman dead silent, with many hiding in their rooms in fear of the soldiers.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians on social media have given their reactions to the military’s invasion of Ashaiman.

ADVERTISEMENT