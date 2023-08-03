Justice Nicholas Oweibo handed down the sentence following a guilty plea by Nwakaego to the two count charge leveled against her by the Police.
TikToker jailed 3 years for cyberstalking Nigerian actress
The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a lady, Okoye Blessing Nwakaego, to three years imprisonment for cyberstalking Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus.
According to the police, the convict and one Chimabia who is now at large had between December 2022 and July 2023, conspired amongst themselves to commit felony to wit cyberstalking.
The duo were also said to have knowingly caused the transmission of a communication via Tiktok, gossipmill tv, remedyblog and other social media networks, with her mobile line number, a communication which was found to be grossly offensive and false for the purpose of causing injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, and needless anxiety to Eniola Badmus.
The offences the prosecutor, Mr. Nosa Watson Uhumwangho, said are contrary to and punishable under section 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(c)of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, et.c) Act 2015.
When the 2 count charge was read, Nwakaego pleaded guilty.
The prosecutor to plead with the court to allow him review the facts of the case.
In his review, Uhumwangho, told the court that Nwakaego in her confessional statement to the police said she made the video following the prompt of a male friend.
