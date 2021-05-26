The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

"From last week I have been inundated with people asking how to break the addiction of masturbation. I’d like to share my story, again. It might help someone," he said in a new post seen by pulse.com.gh.

"As a young man in my 20's, I was into masturbation. Heavily. Yes, I was a Christian and a leader in the ministry but still struggled with this. I confessed to my fellow leaders and was rebuked. Interestingly after the meeting, some of the other leaders came to confess to me that they were guilty of the same," Uncle Ebo Whyte recounted.

Detailing how he broke the addiction, he said "I then embarked on a personal retreat at the beach, to wrestle with God until I hear from Him. But after about 30 minutes I had a strong urge to go to church, it was a Sunday. I did and the sermon was for me, from Romans 7. It taught me that I wasn’t a pervert. With that knowledge, somehow I was able to move away from masturbation".

Pulse Ghana

"Fast forward I started courting my wife and we determined to go to the altar in holiness but we weren’t quite holy. We were ‘petting’. I knew what we were doing wasn’t honouring God. So I went on a one week fast and stayed away from my wife to be," he added.

However, it hasn't been easy for the celebrated motivational speaker, as he recounted that at the end of his fast, filled with anointing, he went to visit his then-fiancée but "as I approached her house ‘Kojo Mensah’ started to respond," explaining that "I was getting an erection!: which forced to break into tongues "but the harder I prayed the harder the erection got".

On to his victory of beating the addiction to be beating his meat thermometer, Uncle Ebo Whyte said "I cried to God: “How do I stop living in sexual sin?” and God directed him to "wield the sword of the Spirit - recite memory verses on Holiness and purity and as I did, the erection dissipated" and this also helped him to able to stay off petting around Canaan with his then-fiancée "until we went to the altar".

Advising his followers, he said "God’s word is the sword of the spirit that’s why David said: “Your word I have hidden in my, That I might not sin against You ” (Ps 119 vrs 11)".

"Dear Christian trying to quit sexual sin:

1. Understand that the body and spirit are at war.

2. Memorize scriptures on purity and holiness and recite when the need arises.

3. Take one day at a time; celebrate the victories but if you fail, tomorrow is another day.

4. Hold yourself accountable to someone and confess your sin to him/her

Finally, remember at certain levels of addiction, willing yourself to quit doesn’t make you stop. It’s warfare" he concluded.