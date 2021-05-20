I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

"I got married at the age of 29, a virgin. I wasn’t chaste or “holy”, I played around Canaan just hadn’t entered and earlier in my life, I had been addicted to masturbation from age 17 till I broke the addiction at age 21," he said.

In a Facebook sighted by pulse.com.gh, the celebrated 66-year-old playwright also recounted how he had a pathetic honeymoon after marriage because he wasn't given enough sex education.

"Then I married and no one had bothered to give us counselling on how to have sex. We had pre-marital counselling from a wonderful counsellor but for some reason he skipped the topic of sexual intercourse, he probably thought we were already “doing it” or that it will come naturally to us. I too was sure it will be a piece of cake," he wrote and revealed that "I was wrong. My honeymoon was…. pathetic".

However, things didn't remain pathetic for Uncle Ebo forever as he detailed that "I had a miracle a month into my marriage which turned things around for us" and that he will share what did the magic for him in a webinar scheduled to happen on 30th May via zoom.

Uncle Ebo Whytw recounts addiction to masturbation and pathetic honeymoon experience ahead of Sex Talk webinar Pulse Ghana