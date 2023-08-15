The veteran journalist popularly called Chairman General revealed that his baldness started after his old-times acting videos went viral on social media.
Watch video: Kwami Sefa Kayi opens up on his baldness
Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has opened up on his baldness.
He stated that he first noticed his baldness at the young age of 28.
"I started going bald at 28," he said.
He noted that by the time he turned 30, he had completely lost his hair and became totally bald.
Someone who is bald has little or no hair on the top of their head.
Watch video:
