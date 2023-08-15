ADVERTISEMENT
Watch video: Kwami Sefa Kayi opens up on his baldness

Selorm Tali

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has opened up on his baldness.

Kwami Sefa Kayi
Kwami Sefa Kayi

The veteran journalist popularly called Chairman General revealed that his baldness started after his old-times acting videos went viral on social media.

He stated that he first noticed his baldness at the young age of 28.

"I started going bald at 28," he said.

He noted that by the time he turned 30, he had completely lost his hair and became totally bald.

Someone who is bald has little or no hair on the top of their head.

Watch video:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
