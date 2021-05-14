What Is Cloud Gaming?

Cloud gaming refers to the ability to enjoy your favorite games from the cloud. In this form of gaming, you can stream games over the internet on your preferred device, including tablet, smartphone, or PC. Furthermore, the games run on remote services. In this regard, this phenomenon has been dubbed “Netflix-for-gaming.”

This form of gaming, sometimes referred to as gaming on-demand or gaming-as-a-service, differs from traditional gaming. Gamers who use cloud gaming don’t have to run the games on their local machines like consoles, PCs, or mobile devices. Cloud gaming has also made casino games on platforms like Betway more accessible as gamblers can play from different devices.

How Does Gaming-As-A-Service Work?

Here, the games will be stored and executed remotely on the provider’s dedicated hardware. Gamers stream the games as videos to their devices using client software. The client software is responsible for handling player’s inputs sent back to the server for execution in-game.

To enjoy gaming-as-a-service, you must have a fast internet connection. Suppose you are using an unreliable internet connection, your inputs might not come through correctly, and you will ruin your gaming experience.

Game Streaming Platform Options

Industry experts and commentators are putting their money on subscriptions becoming dominant in video games. Recent reports indicate that big players like Apple, Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tencent are working on new game-distribution services. These reports have led to widespread speculation that the video-game distribution could move to Netflix-style subscriptions.

If this new phenomenon is implemented successfully, game studios and publishers will lose their power. On the flip side, digital distribution giants with enormous market share and infrastructure would become influential players in the industry. It would be similar to the rise of Netflix in the digital video space.

Most of the streaming services have Windows 10 clients, which means you can turn your laptop into a gaming PC. The advantage of PC clients is they support both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections.

Gamers can also enjoy most streaming services from their smartphones. Apart from PlayStation, every service has an Android app. Other services come with straight-to-TV options meaning you don’t need additional hardware. For example, Google Stadia comes with a Stadia controller that you can pair with a Chromecast Ultra to enable you to access Stadia on your TV.

Some of the top game streaming services you can try include: