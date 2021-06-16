Scuttle Box is redefining Ghana’s package delivery framework

Sending and receiving packages should not be the reason anyone’s blood pressure rises. It definitely shouldn’t be an inconvenience. Everyone should have the luxury of receiving their package from the post office directly at their home whether they are at home or not.

No more explanations to nosy Sister Efia asking of your whereabouts because she had to take your package on your behalf.

This is why you need Scuttle Box, to make all your delivery dreams come true. Scuttle Box works with Ghana Post and your favourite delivery service to ensure that you have your packages delivered to you right at your doorstep, whether you are home or not.

"Scuttle Box, with the support of Ghana Post, under the Ministry Of Communications and Digitization is focused on ensuring that there is a synergy between three key components: Businesses, Delivery and Consumers (Homeowners/Tenants). As Ghana takes on structured delivery and addressing, institutions can now rely on verifiable addresses using the Scuttle Box", Scuttle Box, MD. Barimah Appiah

There’s nothing more satisfying than staying at home and getting your favourite things right at your doorstep, online shopping takes away all the stress, traffic and wahala, Scuttle Box takes this comfort a notch higher. All you need is your digital address, a Scuttle Box and your favourite courier service.

Anyone can use Scuttle Box. Request a box on their website www.myscuttlebox.com or via WhatsApp on 020 484 3685. You can also call Scuttle Box on 030 298 7135 and within a week you get your box.

Scuttle Box works hand in hand with your favourite courier service to ensure that you receive the most reliable, stress-free delivery service you deserve. For more information on Scuttle Box, visit their social media pages on Instagram Scuttle.Box, Facebook Scuttle Box and Twitter @ScuttleBoxGH. You can also visit their website; www.myscuttlebox.com.