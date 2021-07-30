Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria, Ghana dey ginger to bring Olympics glory for West Africa

Mensah is still optimistic that they will win some medals citing that in sports, anything can happen.

The other West African countries have more belief in their ability. For example, Nigeria, who have won 3 gold medals at previous Olympics Games, including the famous win against Brazil in the men’s football final in Atlanta in 1996, are hopeful that their team will bring home medals.

So how are the West African countries prepared for this year’s tournament?

Ghana

Ghana won their first Olympics medal in 1960 and have a total of 4 Olympics medals to date. Boxing seems to be among their best sports as they have 3 Boxing medals and 1 football Olympic medal.

The country has taken 14 athletes in this year’s tournament. The athletes will take part in boxing, judo, weightlifting, swimming, and athletics. Out of the 14, Nadia Eke, taking part in the Triple Jump event, will be the athlete to watch. The Ghanaians will be expecting a lot from the experienced athlete who trains in the USA.

Eke won her first bronze in the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville. She later won gold at the 2016 African Championship in South Africa. She is also the flag bearer for the Ghana Olympics team, and even sports betting fans on Betway will be hopeful that she grabs a medal in Tokyo.

Nigeria

Nigeria got the first Olympic medal in 1964. The country has a remarkable record at the Olympics, having collected a total of 25 medals. Out of the 25, athletics account for 13, football 2, boxing 6, weightlifting 2, and taekwondo 1.

In the 2020 Olympics, the country has sent a team of 55 athletes. The athletes will take part in athletics, basketball, badminton, canoe sprint, wrestling, taekwondo, table tennis, and rowing.

Blessing Okagbare is the Nigerian athlete to watch. The 32-year-old will be competing in her third consecutive Olympics tournament. She grabbed Silver in 2008 in Beijing and will be looking to add to her medals this year. She is a versatile athlete that can compete in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.

Additionally, Odunayo Adekuroye is the other athlete Nigerians are hopeful will bring home a medal. She is a freestyle wrestler that has already won 2 gold medals for the commonwealth games in 2014 and 2018. She also won Silver in the 2017 World Championships.

In 2020, as the rest of the world was fighting the pandemic, she won gold in the 57kg wrestling event. She has revealed that she has trained hard for the Olympics and is very optimistic.