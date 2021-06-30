What is crypto mining?

Crypto mining process

The mining process was introduced with the development of Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency. More specifically, the blockchain network which was created for Bitcoin used the mining process because this was a network developed as a peer-to-peer-based payment system that was also recognized as distributed ledger technology; therefore, the mining process was necessary to validate the transactions without the involvement of another party. Also, crypto mining solves the double-spending problem, which is only associated with cryptocurrencies.

Similarly, other cryptocurrencies that are based on blockchain technology, even with their specific attributes, use crypto mining as a way to enhance the security of the network, verify the blocks of transactions, and introduce cryptocurrencies in the market.

Rewards

The main appeal of crypto mining is the prospect of gaining a reward, in this case, rewards that consist of crypto tokens for providing your skills, effort, time as well as computing power into the blockchain network. For example, when it comes to Bitcoin, the mining involves a block reward which is getting halved every four years after 210,000 blocks are added to the network, which minimizes the profitability of the mining process.

But, most miners also receive transaction fees for their work which can make the entire process more profitable. However, the end goal is to receive the desired cryptocurrency, and this is why they join crypto mining pools and farms.

Online trading

So, with that being said, crypto mining is a process that requires prior investment not only of time but also in equipment and energy. Therefore, if you don't have the time for crypto mining, there are great trading platforms where you would be able to gain cryptocurrencies or trade them for other currencies quickly.

Advantages of crypto mining

The main advantage of crypto mining is that you can receive transaction fees even if the reward gets smaller. Also, if you have the proper equipment and there isn't a lot of competition on the blockchain network, you will be able to increase your crypto funds. Additionally, there are other options. Instead of solo mining, you can resort to mining in crypto farms and crypto pools which is mining as a group that enhances your chances of receiving the crypto reward.

Another advantage is the option to vote. The Bitcoin miners, for instance, are the only users in the network who are able to vote and make decisions regarding the future of the blockchain network.

The disadvantages are, as we said, the costs related to mining, increased competition, especially as the popularity of the currencies grows, and the skills you need to have in order to gain a crypto reward because it is required to solve a complex math puzzle in order to obtain the reward on the blockchain network.