16-year-old son of bishop marries 15-year-old girl

Son of 59-year-old Mthandeni Dlamika, a bishop of the Corinthians Apostolic Church in Zion, identified as Siyacela Dlamuka married Thando Mathebula in a traditional ceremony on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Nkandla, KZN, South Africa, with the church wedding scheduled for April 13, gistreel.com reports.

“She’s different and special. I can’t wait to officially call her my wife,” said the young groom, adding that they are currently more focused on furthering their education than having children after their marriage.

Bishop Mthandeni Dlamika who himself paid for his son’s dowry is quoted as saying: “These days, you find teenagers engaging in sexual activities secretly and most of the time, they end up falling pregnant out of wedlock.

“The only rule I made is that they wait until they’re officially married before engaging in sexual activities. That was the rule I made for my daughters, who are all married now.”

Do you think the couple are too young to have made such a lifelong decision as marriage at the ages of 16 and 15?

What it means is that after April 13, the youngsters are at liberty to have sex without fear or shame. Good luck!