Kelvin Odartei of Cosmos International School took the car to school on the last day of their examination and it turned the entire school community into a frenzy, with colleague students jumping onboard for a drive.

Details about the car, what materials he used in building it up and how are not immediately available but videos and pictures of the amazing car have been causing a stir on social media