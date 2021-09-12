2 dead as church building collapses while service is ongoing

The church has also been identified as the Holy Ghost Church, which is located in Nigeria’s Taraba State.

Pulse Ghana

The report suggests there was a heavy downpour in that particular area, which lasted for several hours on Saturday.

The church members, however, gathered to fellowship, only for the building to collapse and kill two people.

The deceased were male and female, while several other members of the church are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, Council chairman, Shiban Tikari, confirmed the reports, including the death of the two victims.

Pulse Ghana

He was, however, quick to add that although he was aware of the incident, he was yet to visit the area.

In October last year, a similar incident happened in Ghana when a church building collapsed at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern region.

There were several casualties following the Church of Prosperity incident, including a baby, while other members got trapped in the rubble.