2 dead as church building collapses while service is ongoing

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives following the unfortunate collapse of a church building while service was ongoing.

According to a report by Lindikeji.com, the sad incident happened on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Nigeria.

The church has also been identified as the Holy Ghost Church, which is located in Nigeria’s Taraba State.

The report suggests there was a heavy downpour in that particular area, which lasted for several hours on Saturday.

The church members, however, gathered to fellowship, only for the building to collapse and kill two people.

The deceased were male and female, while several other members of the church are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, Council chairman, Shiban Tikari, confirmed the reports, including the death of the two victims.

He was, however, quick to add that although he was aware of the incident, he was yet to visit the area.

In October last year, a similar incident happened in Ghana when a church building collapsed at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern region.

There were several casualties following the Church of Prosperity incident, including a baby, while other members got trapped in the rubble.

It took the efforts of the Police and NADMO, with the help of excavators and sniffer dogs, to rescue the surviving victims.

