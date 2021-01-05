According to a report by Tuko.co.ke, the two police officers in Kenya’s Kisauni Mombasa county have been arrested for extorting KSh 106,000 from the said tourist using uncouth and immoral means.

Constable Tabitha Nduta and Patrick Muneria who are in charge of tourists' security at Bamburi Police Station were arrested on Monday, January 4, the news portal said.

A police report said that the two errant officers took the said amount of money from one Werner Bance on Saturday, January 2 after he refused to touch a woman's breast.

Reports say the unnamed lady approached Werner who was spending the New Year celebrations at Indiana Hotel and requested him to buy her lunch but the tourist refused and gave her KSh 100 bob instead.

The lady rejected the gift and strangely loosened her bra and removed one of her breasts which she asked Werner to touch and feel the pleasure.

The tourist refused to touch her breast, saying he was a married man and would not allow himself to be tempted.

As if it was a trap the lady had set for Werner in connivance with the police officers, she called them on phone and they arrived at Indiana Hotel.

The officers snatched the helpless man’s phone and threatened to jail him for seven years for refusing to touch the woman’s breast unless he gave them KSh 200,000.

The victim pleaded to pay KSh 106,000 because he could not afford KSh 200,000, and the officers accepted the money before releasing his phone to him.

“The matter was investigated and an identification parade was done where the two were positively identified by Mr. Werner Bance as PC Tabitha Nduta PC Patrick Muneria both of tourist Police Bamburi,” police said in a report.

Constable Tabitha Nduta and Patrick Muneria were reportedly put in police cells where the illegally obtained money was retrieved from them and has been kept as an exhibit to be used in prosecuting them once investigations are completed.