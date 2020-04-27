The above assertion has been underscored by the awe-inspiring story of a Twitter user Doreen Moraa.

The 27-year-old Kenyan woman recently shared a video of herself celebrating 20 years of living with HIV as well as her childhood photos to tell her story to the world.

According to her, after diagnosing her of the disease, doctors said she wouldn’t grow past her 12th birthday, saying she had only four more years to live when she was as young as eight.

However, as fate would have it, she has surpassed the deadline several folds and now marks 20 years of living with the dreadful virus.

“2020 marks exactly 20 years since I was diagnosed with HIV. I was 8 years old when my parents were told I was HIV positive. Pensive face doctors gave me up to my 12th birthday. This August I'm looking forward to my 28th birthday. God is not done with me yet," she wrote.

Her story triggered a lot of reactions on social media with many users applauding her for the courage and the sense of positivity that made her overcome stigmatization and always living a life full of smile and joy.

See some of the reactions below: