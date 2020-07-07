The Togolese lady identified as Elizabeth Packal lives in Nigeria’s Oyo state where she gave birth to a baby girl.

According to Legit.ng, Elizabeth said she did not know who impregnated her, owing to the nature of her sickness that kept the pregnancy for 10 years.

Elizabeth, who lives in Eiyeosoka village, Ofiki in Atisbo local government area of Oyo state, gave birth on March 20, 2020, around 7:45 pm at Alaafia Tayo Clinic and Maternity Home situated at Irawo-Owode road, Ofiki in Atisbo local government.

The lady’s father, Ahmadu Guruma Packal is reported to have told the doctor in charge of the hospital, Dr. Okawoyin David that they don’t know the true nature of her sickness because they have taken her to several hospitals, both orthodox and unorthodox, including Baptist Medical Centre, Saki but to no avail.

Doctor Olawoyin said that the case might be fibroid before pregnancy because, after delivery, her stomach was still protruding as if there was another pregnancy in it.

He explained that it is medically difficult for fibroid and foetus to stay together, adding that Elizabeth’s case was a mysterious one.

Reports say it is still not clear who impregnated Elizabeth and why the pregnancy lasted for a whole decade.