The sad incident reportedly occurred in Namukanaga village, Namungalwe sub-county Iganga district, Uganda.

Kamuya Nabirye was sitting on a bench inside her house on Monday, October 5, while carrying her three-month-old daughter during a heavy downpour when the lightning hit her, killing her instantly.

The deceased's husband, Awali Nabatya was sharing the said bench with her at the time of the incident but was apparently unhurt.

24-year-old woman killed by lightning 2 weeks after her wedding

He told New Vision Uganda on Tuesday, October 6 that all he saw was a bright light strike through the window in the sitting room, followed by a loud bang.

He added that Kamuya Nabiry dropped their 3-month-old daughter shortly after the banging sound before falling down on the floor.

"I realized that there could be trouble and I ran to my neighbors alerting them about what had happened," he narrated.

The Local Council 1 secretary for defense, Muzamiru Mudoola who reportedly confirmed the incident said by the time residents could rush to the scene, Kamuya Nabiry had already died.

It appears lightning is a frequent occurrence in the area as Mudoola said four people have died in the same village through a similar fate since the start of the year.

He urged the Ugandan government to come to the aid of the residents by providing them with lightning arresters at a cheap rate.

He further lamented how the recently married couple just returned from their honeymoon two days before the unfortunate incident.

Interestingly, both Awali Nabatya and his 3-month-old daughter who had been in close proximity at the time of the lightning were unhurt.