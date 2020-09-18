For instance, in the year 1957, E.K. Duncan-Williams, an Ambassador, politician, and chief and Florence Bruce welcomed a child into the world who is now known as Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Doctors had earlier told Florence that the pregnancy which resulted in Nicholas Duncan-Williams was a risk to her health and, therefore, conducted a medical procedure to terminate the pregnancy.

Months later, Mother Florence discovered that Baby Nicholas survived the medical procedure. It was then discovered that she was carrying twins—with baby Nicholas being the only survivor.

His father, E.K. Duncan-Williams, an Ambassador, politician, and chief became actively involved in Nicholas’ life at the age of 16. With 43 sisters and brothers, Nicholas primarily raised himself learning the art of survival through difficult circumstances at a very young age.

While growing up, on multiple occasions, he nearly lost his life. In 1976, on the bed of affliction—after tragically losing three of his fingers, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, was converted by nurses, Mrs. Raj (Hemalatha John Rajaratnam) of Nurses Training College, and the Acquah sisters, who evangelized to him on his hospital bed at now Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

From that moment he gave his life to Christ and made a vow that he would spread the gospel throughout the nations and serve God for the rest of his life.

Today, Nicholas Duncan-Williams is the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry, headquartered in Accra. He is the founder of the Charismatic Movement which started 40 years ago in Ghana and other parts of West Africa. CAFM, one church in many locations, has over 2000 affiliate and 250 branch churches located in North America, Europe, and Africa.

He is the Founder of Dominion University, which aims to train a new generation in excellence and ethical leadership for ministry, government, and business.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams is also the Founder and President of Prayer Summit International (PSI).

In 2017, the Archbishop was named by the New African Magazine one of “The 100 Most Influential Africans".

The Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams became the first non-American to lead the prayer for the incoming President and Vice President of the United States during the inauguration. The Archbishop and his wife Lady Rosa Whitaker of The Whitaker Group have been named one of Africa's power couples.

Another great man of God is Mensa Anamua Otabil. He was born on 31 August 1959 to Dinah and Lloyd Otabil who lived on Asafo Street in Sekondi-Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana. He was the 4th born and the 3rd son in a family of 5 comprising 4 boys and a girl (Effie, Kojo, Ekow, Mensa and Kofi). He married his wife, Joy, in 1986 and they currently have four children: Sompa, Nhyira, Yoofi and Baaba Aseda.

In his early years, his family moved to Baka-ekyir,(Sekondi-Takoradi) where he attended Anglican Primary School near Gyandu Park, Sekondi.

He later enrolled in Class 2 at the Community 2 No.3 Primary & Middle School (now Mexico School) in January 1966. This was when his family moved to Tema as a result of his father's promotion to Personnel Manager at GIHOC Boat yard in Tema.

After passing his Common Entrance Exams, Otabil gained admission to Swedru Secondary School (SWESCO) in 1972 and completed his Ordinary Level Studies in 1977.

While in Tema, he worshipped with his mother at St. Alban's Anglican Church, Tema Community 1, and later followed her to the Assemblies of God Church in Tema Community 4. Otabil was a member of Power House Fellowship in Tema.

His mother died in 1975, and his father in 1976. In the late 1970s, he moved to Roman Ridge and later to Kanda in Accra where he joined the Kanda fellowship.

Around that time, he also gained employment with the Audio-Visual Department of the Ministry of Information. It was there that he met and worked with Edwin Donkor, who was later to become a pastor at ICGC.

On 26 February 1984, he started the International Central Gospel Church ministry at the Kanda Cluster of Schools, and later moved to Sal Valley School, also in the Kanda area.

He currently serves as General Overseer of the Church and Senior Pastor of Christ Temple, Abossey Okai in Accra.

Otabil has been awarded honorary doctorate degrees for his work in various fields. He was also a recipient of a Millennium Excellence Award.

In 2007, he was honored by the Government of Ghana with a state award, Order of the Volta (Religion).

In March 2018, Otabil, with Kofi Annan and Martin Amidu made it to the list of 100 Most Reputable Africans. The list also featured individuals from diverse sectors including: Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business.

In 2015, Ghanaians voted him as the "Most Influential Person in Ghana" after being the 24th in 2013, according to a list published by ETV Ghana.

The motivational speaker and entrepreneur is the founder of International Central Gospel Church, a network of local assemblies in Ghana, Europe, the United States, Canada and other parts of Africa with headquarters in Accra.

He is also the founder and Chancellor of Central University College, and CEO of Otabil and Associates, an executive and Leadership Growth Consultancy.

He also serves as the senior pastor of Christ Temple, a ministry of the International Central Gospel Church. His work has centered on issues relevant to Africa, although he has spoken internationally at various conferences and churches.

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare cannot be left out of this category of pastors. He was born Charles Yewuraekow Agyin Asare in Achiase in the Eastern Region of Ghana on March 22, 1962. He later moved to Accra in the Greater Accra Region to attend school. He is a past student of Weija Barracks Primary, Armed Forces Experimental School and Nsawam St. Martins.

There, he was a “women-chasing college freak” who got caught up in what he calls “sin, revelry, alcoholism and drug addiction” and “a life of smoking, truancy, chasing girls, using hard drugs, night-clubbing, and stints with various occult associations”.

He was later expelled from St. Martin’s. In 1980, Agyinasare was invited to the Church of Pentecost, where, at the age of 18, he converted to Christianity, was delivered from his immoral life, and joined the Church of Pentecost.

In 2011 Agyinasare did a statutory declaration as to change of name to Charles Agyinasare.

In 1984, Agyinasare was ordained as a missionary by Enoch Agbodzo. In 1986, he traveled to Nigeria to study crusade planning under the leadership of Benson Idahosa in Benin City, Nigeria.

He founded the Word Miracle Church International which later became Perez Chapel International, and is currently the senior pastor of the Perez Dome, which has a 14,000-seater auditorium, regarded as the largest auditorium in Ghana.

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, on a visit described the place of worship as "one of the Seven Wonders of Ghana".

In 2007 Agyinasare received a national award – the Member of the Order of the Volta (MV) – by former President of the Republic of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor, for his outstanding achievements in championing African excellence as a religious leader.

In 2015, Agyinasare was awarded The Global Leadership Award from Regent University, USA by Professor Clifton Clarke in recognition of his efforts in raising leaders across the world and for his impact across the globe.

He has been given declarations from the State of Texas and is an honorary citizen of Texas. Agyinasare is said to be the 20th Most Influential Ghanaian according to a recent poll in Ghana that was taken in 2015.

He is the founder of Precious TV, Chancellor of the Perez University College and author of several books on Christianity.

