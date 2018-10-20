Pulse.com.gh logo
3 police officers arrested for demanding bribe from motorist

The motorist, police in South Africa say, contravened one of the road traffic offences and was stop by three female officers in the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

Three South African police officers have been arrested for allegedly soliciting and taking a bribe from a motorist.

The motorist, police in South Africa say, contravened one of the road traffic offences and was stop by three female officers in the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

"Instead of issuing a fine, the three officers allegedly demanded money from the motorist," TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said.

"The motorist alleges that he gave them the money and took down their vehicle registration as they left. He then went to the TMPD offices to report the incident where he was immediately assisted."

The police officers were located and arrested for bribery and corruption following investigations.

The three female officers aged between 25 and 35 are currently detained at a local police station and will appear in court soon," said Mahamba.

"The Tshwane Metro Police Department promotes zero tolerance to corruption and we will not hesitate to arrest and oust officers who are corrupt. Regardless of the outcome in court, further steps will be taken internally where the accused officers will face disciplinary action."

