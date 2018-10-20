Gory accident claims 27 lives

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Twenty seven (27) people have lost their lives in a fatal accident after a truck collided with four motor vehicles in South Africa.

The accident, which occurred on a highway in the South African Provence of Limpopo, occurred around 2:30pm Friday.

The crash involved a track carrying cement colliding with four motor vehicles, police say.

"Today at about 2.30pm, a truck travelling along the N1 south lost control onto the other lane facing the oncoming traffic. It collided with four motor vehicles, including a 22 seater Mercedes Benz bus and a Nissan NP200 which caught fire on impact. Police investigations continue," Limpopo police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The accident is said to left multiple others injured, ranging from minor to serious, authorities in South Africa said.

The process of identifying the deceased was underway. Four people survived the accident and were being treated for injuries in hospitals.