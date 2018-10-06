Pulse.com.gh logo
Mortuary attendants remove eyes of dead child


Bizzare Mortuary attendants steal the eyes of a dead 18-month-old child

The father of the child discovered the bizarre development after he had gone back to the hospital to pay the mortuary bill on September 17, following the death of his child on August 3.

An 18-old child who has died of anaemia has had his eyes removed, parents of the child are alleging.

The man discovered that the corpse they brought out for him had been mutilated, according to the Nigerian news website, TheSun.

The incident allegedly happened at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH mortuary, Nigeria.

Mother of the child, Oke Sunday, said the nurses show no agency in treating the child until she died the next day after she was brought to the facility.

Her husband, Ede Sunday narrated: "Even while the baby was still breathing, one of the nurses had approached me and asked me to pay N30,000 to have the baby buried somewhere. That got me annoyed. From that moment, they became nonchalant, claiming they were waiting for the blood test until the child died.”

He also revealed that he was prevented from taking pictures of the corpse, nothing: “I was so angry I wanted to fight the mortuary attendants.

"Eventually, I abandoned the corpse to them. That very day, I reported the case to the Rivers State Police Command; the next day, I got in touch with my lawyer and we wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police on September 18. Till today, the question I am asking the mortuary attendants is, what happened to the two eyes of my baby?”

Confirming the incident, a police Commissioner said: “Sunday wrote a petition to me on September 18, and we immediately started the investigation.” Zaki affirmed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID personally took charge of the case.

“We sent an invitation letter to the board of UPTH,” he said. It was gathered that UPTH snubbed the meeting scheduled for September 22. Four mortuary attendants have been arrested by the police for interrogation.

