Brian Collisson, Jennifer Howell, and Trista Harig who led the research are reported as saying that such women normally show signs of psychopathy, Machiavellianism and narcissism also referred to as dark triads due to their malevolent qualities.

Out of 820 female respondents the researchers focused on, 23% admitted to being “leaches” whose primary aim is to suck men dry.

The second focus group consisted of 327, out of which 33% said they mostly accept to go on dates with men because of free food.

READ ALSO: Pastor castrates 43-year-old man in the full glare of gun wielding police officer over alleged goat theft

The study further said that the 33% of women who fall within the dark triad category mostly end up getting intimate with the men (one-night stand) after the free food and then going off without necessarily striking a long-term relationship with them.

Well, now that you know, men who really know what they want must do their due diligence when taking women out; unless you have a lot of money to spare.