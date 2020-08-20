Frederick Mawutor Etteh is 33 and the second of 4 children; 3 boys and a girl who grew up well-loved and cared for by their single mother from a very young age. He is lively and funny, the kind who places others first and is always there for his friends and family.

Fred attended Tema Secondary School and went on to graduate from the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree. He was keen on his personal development so he could boost his career to support his wife and give his kids a good life. He is married to Rose and is the father of 2-year-old Yayra and 3-year-old Jaiden.

He took ill last year and eventually a doctor’s report proved that the condition he was seeking treatment for had evolved into end-stage kidney disease affecting both his kidneys. Before then, he had been managing a high blood pressure condition for years and though he had been on medication throughout, complications in his condition led to gradual damage to both of his kidneys.

He had several hospital visits, finally concluding that the ultimate treatment if he must survive, is for him to undergo a kidney transplant; a medical procedure which doctors have advised can be cost-effectively delivered in India. A kidney transplant is an expensive procedure that requires a donor and a third person to travel with the patient to offer care.

Fred’s brother has offered to donate a kidney to save his life and what is left now is funding to carry out the transplant. In the meantime, Fred undergoes dialysis 2 times a week without fail, to remove excess fluids and metabolic substances from his body. Already the medical bills for the dialysis are overstretching, and with the ultimate cost for a transplant insight, the financial burden on his family has become unbearable.

His wife, mother and siblings are doing everything necessary to keep him alive. His two kids Yayra and Jaiden desperately want their dad back home. Fred himself never wanted his condition to be made public but he relented when everyone conceded that there was no other option but to URGENTLY seek public funding.

The cost of the kidney transplant and travel expenses outside Ghana for the transplant will amount to a total of $45,000.

Donations towards the expenses are needed URGENTLY now more than anything. We plead for your heart to be moved in supporting this effort to save Fred’s life and restore balance to the lives of his two children.

Make your donations here: