The victim, Opanin Koofie identified the suspect as a class two teacher who pleaded to spend the night with him in his room.

The suspect had told the victim that his sisters had returned from Accra and were going to use his room that night, so he needed a place to lay his head.

Having already received free alcohol from the suspect, the victim felt indebted to him and so allowed him to sleep in his room.

However, at night, the suspect attacked the elderly victim, sodomised him and fled.

According to the victim, the suspect overpowered him due to his old age, so he only shouted for help.

The Twifo Ati-Morkwa District Director of Education Anthony Takyi who is reported to have confirmed the incident said his outfit was assisting the police with investigations.