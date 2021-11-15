According to Esther Bamiloye who has tied the knot with 62-year-old man Isaac Bakare who was equally a bachelor, she was waiting on God to bring the right man her way, so she chose to remain chaste.
55-year-old bride claims to have kept her virginity for her husband
A 55-year-old evangelist who has married for the first time claims she maintained her virginity over the past five decades and a half.
In an interview with Punch, the Nigerian woman said men were not approaching her when she was ripe for marriage, a situation she blamed on the devil.
“The devil had plans to stop me from getting married. When I felt I was ready, there was no man coming for me. I kept waiting on God for a miracle till I reached 55-years. I never dated anyone till I got married,” she said.
Despite the difficulty in finding a man to marry, Esther said she was not bothered because she had faith in God, and when the right time was due, she didn’t have to put in any effort to find a soulmate.
“God even revealed our wedding date, which was October 29, 2021. The period between our meeting and wedding was really short. I give God all the glory for remembering me after all these years,” the elated wife added.
The woman who makes garments for a living recounted how she met her husband at a program in Ilesa before they agreed to date.
