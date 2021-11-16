The sad unexpected death was confirmed by the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso in the Eastern region, Davis Ansah Opoku.

The lawmaker took to his verified Facebook page to mourn the death of Marlon Anipa.

First-ever DCE of newly created Guan district dies after 11 days in office Pulse Ghana

The deceased was unanimously approved by the Assembly members on November 5, 2021, but could not live to serve his district.

He polled 18 “Yes” votes, representing 100 percent of the total votes cast by the assembly members within the district.

Before he became the DCE, Mr Anipa was a consultant for the Railway Ministry on some of its projects.

He was also a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPPs) Diaspora Patrons of Ghana.

He was also a key member of the NPP, UK branch for several years; where he served as Organizer and Assistant Secretary at different times.

While in the UK, he worked with the Health sector as a consultant.