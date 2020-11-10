According to Adomonline.com, LCpl Eugene Seyram Dzakpasu suffered the alleged assault over a misunderstanding.

The news portal reported the prosecutor of the case, ASP Akwasi Afrifa as saying that on October 29, 2020, at about 5:30 am, the complainant, LCpl Eugene Seyram Dzakpasu was discharged to the district to maintain calm ahead of an expected visit by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

During the discharge of his duty, the officer met suspects Seth Adimeh, 31, and Robert Kwakumey, 37, arguing with a police dispatch rider and tried to resolve the issue.

However, days later, the suspects and their 65-year-old mother confronted LCpl Dzakpasu and she allegedly slapped him multiple times with menstrual cloth.

The police officer became defenseless because his attackers overpowered him.

ASP Afrifa said the case has been transferred to the Ashaiman Circuit Court where the suspects are expected to answer for their action.

The police boss cautioned the public against taking the law into their hands and avoid attacking police officers and other law enforcement personnel because they will be dealt with according to the law.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, an Agric Extension Officer who was due to receive an award on the just ended Farmers' Day could not reach the event center alive.

Kwasi Kyere Ampofo from Daboase in the Western Region reportedly died sadly in a fatal road crash last Friday while on his way to Wassa Essiaman in the Wassa East district where the event was being held.

According to a rep[ort by graphic.com.gh, the late Ampofo was expected to pick the Best Extension Officer’s award but died instantly when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a Benz Tipper Truck.

The Commander of the Western Regional Police MTTD, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah who confirmed the heartbreaking incident said it happened at about 10:43 am.

“On 6th November 2020 at 11:20 am, David Amo, aged 43 years from Daboase, called at Daboase Police station. He reported that on the same day at about 10:43 am while driving his Benz Tipper Truck with registration No. GW 53-16 with his mate on board and coming from Sekyere Krobo to Daboase and on reaching a section of the road near Aboaboso, he was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider by the name Kwasi Kyere Ampofo. The motor rider died instantly and therefore he is informing the police for the necessary action to be taken,” Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah is quoted as saying.

“Suspect driver, David Amo, led police to the scene of the accident between Aboaboso and Nsuta Junction where the body of the deceased Kwasi Kyere Ampofo was seen lying on the near side of the road in a supine position with the mangled Yamaha motorbike with registration No. M-18-GT 1876 besides him. The body was conveyed to Gye Nyame, a private mortuary at Dominase for preservation and autopsy. The suspect driver is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation. The tipper truck has been impounded and the mangled motorbike conveyed to the station pending investigation.”

The farmers’ day is an annual occasion celebrated to honour Ghanaian farmers for their contribution to the national economy.

This year’s event was held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the various districts and municipalities across the country while the national Techiman in the Bono East Region hosted the national event.