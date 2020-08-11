The elderly traditional ruler in Nigeria who had six wives still found it necessary to increase the team to seven despite his old age.

He recently got married to a beautiful 23-year-old as his seventh wife.

Lambidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III is the Alaafin or traditional ruler of the Yoruba town of Oyo and rightful heir to the throne of its historic empire.

As if having the energy to handle seven women at his age is not mind-boggling enough, a cursory look at all his wives suggests that the old man has taste for fair and beautiful ladies.

It is interesting how women detest the idea of sharing their husbands with other women or accepting a proposal from a married man but some don’t mind being the 100th wife to a traditional ruler or a wealthy man.

Check out some photos of the traditional ruler and his wives below:

