Police detain senior pastor and others who flaunted guns

A pump-action gun and 5 cartridges were reportedly retrieved from them after their arrest, Mynewsgh.com reported.

The three men arrested so far have been identified as Rev. Alfred Dakorah aged 43, founder and overseer of God’s Time Ministry, Emmanuel Dakorah popularly known as Obour aged 26 and Richard Suleiman aged 28.

They have been interrogated and detained to help the police with their investigation.

A disturbing video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, June 15 which showed the suspects displaying various guns unapologetically while boasting that they have been criminals for a long time.

The brazen young men gathered under a tree with a motorbike parked beside them as they engage in the terrifying exercise.

Interestingly, they did not even bother to hide their identities; they are seen in the video laughing loudly as they display what would undoubtedly be illegally acquired firearms.

“We have been committing crimes for a long time,” one of the young men bragged in local dialect Twi while another too warned: “everybody should run”.

The worrying video emerged just a day after a police officer Constable Emmanuel Osei who was escorting a bullion van was shot to death at James Town in Accra after an attack on the vehicle by unknown gunmen on motorbikes.

Another woman, a trader who was selling inside a kiosk by the roadside was also hit by a stray bullet, leading to her death instantly as she tried to escape just like others bystanders in the busy area.