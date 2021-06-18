Ghanaian hunter shoots friend to death over Ghc5 debt

The news website reported that the deceased whose name was given only as Ben, a drinking spot operator, was shot twice on his chest by Kwame Dankwa.

Kwame Dankwa reportedly approached the deceased to demand his money but the latter reportedly refused to pay the debt, leading to an argument.

The hunter got infuriated by now-deceased friend’s alleged refusal to pay the Ghc5 debt and pulled a locally manufactured gun with which he shot him in the chest.

Ben was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie memorial hospital in Akuapem-Mampong for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Kwame Dankwa went to Ben who operates a drinking spot to collect his Gh₵5 he claimed the man owed him but when he approached him, he also failed to pay the money so it turned into a fight and Kwame Dankwa shot him twice. When he was sent to Mampong he was reported dead,” a resident of the town, Kwabena Ofori told JoyNews.