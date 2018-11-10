Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


82-year-old woman reveals exercise she uses before sleeping with 39-year-boy

An 82-year-old ‘cougar’ has revealed the bizarre exercise regime that helps her prepare for sex with her younger lover.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

An 82-year-old ‘cougar’ has revealed the bizarre exercise regime that helps her prepare for sex with her younger lover.

Divorcee Hattie and her lover John, 39 who met on social media before beginning a long distance romance featured in new Channel 5 show Age Gap Love, where they spoke about their love.

play

 

According to Hattie who vowed to only date younger men after her marriage broke down when she was 48, she says she keeps fit with an amazing regime which involves her lifting a 12lb medicine ball and rolling it across her stomach and then smacking it into her chest.

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle rejects $100,000 for a one night stand

She said: “My medicine ball has been my closest companion for 35 years. It prepares my body for impact. It’s great for sex because it means your body can take a lot of whatever.”

“From the first look I had of him actually it was as if I sensed something straight away. He’s so sweet, really sweet.

“He just spoke to me as if I was the most astonishing, beautiful, fascinating woman in the world – or at least I was in that category.”

John replied: “You are one of the most fascinating women that I’ve met.”

When asked why she likes to date younger men the pensioner replied: “When people ask me why I like younger guys they always figure it’s a hard c*** or something. I’m not saying it’s not that.

“However an older man, generally – he was this, he once played rugby, he was a top football player. He had all those dreams and I love those dreams but he had them already.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Two men show up to claim baby after woman gives birth at hospital Two men show up to claim baby after woman gives birth at hospital
Husband shoots wife and brother after catching them in bed Husband shoots wife and brother after catching them in bed
17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash 17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash
Girl commits suicide after father caught her having sex on his bed Girl commits suicide after father caught her having sex on his bed
7-year-old girl defiled by teacher bleeds from vagina, anus and nose 7-year-old girl defiled by teacher bleeds from vagina, anus and nose
Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video) Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video)

Recommended Videos

Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator
Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video) Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video)
Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’ Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’



Filla

Unromantic man slaps female lawyer, police say she is at fault
Unromantic man slaps female lawyer, police say she is at fault
Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)
Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)
Three siblings arrested for armed robbery
Three siblings arrested for armed robbery
‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon
‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon
X
Advertisement