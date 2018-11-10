news

An 82-year-old ‘cougar’ has revealed the bizarre exercise regime that helps her prepare for sex with her younger lover.

Divorcee Hattie and her lover John, 39 who met on social media before beginning a long distance romance featured in new Channel 5 show Age Gap Love, where they spoke about their love.

According to Hattie who vowed to only date younger men after her marriage broke down when she was 48, she says she keeps fit with an amazing regime which involves her lifting a 12lb medicine ball and rolling it across her stomach and then smacking it into her chest.

She said: “My medicine ball has been my closest companion for 35 years. It prepares my body for impact. It’s great for sex because it means your body can take a lot of whatever.”

“From the first look I had of him actually it was as if I sensed something straight away. He’s so sweet, really sweet.

“He just spoke to me as if I was the most astonishing, beautiful, fascinating woman in the world – or at least I was in that category.”

John replied: “You are one of the most fascinating women that I’ve met.”

When asked why she likes to date younger men the pensioner replied: “When people ask me why I like younger guys they always figure it’s a hard c*** or something. I’m not saying it’s not that.

“However an older man, generally – he was this, he once played rugby, he was a top football player. He had all those dreams and I love those dreams but he had them already.