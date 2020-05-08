It appears Simon Kamakia from Arusha, Tanzania decided to remarry after the death of his first wife but his children were not in full support of the move.

On the day of the wedding, the old man felt abandoned as his children were nowhere to be found when they were needed most.

Well, out of anger and by way of retaliation, he has reportedly sold all the lands and houses he had initially given to his children and vowed to sell every other thing that belongs to him and leave for good.

Reports suggest Simon Kamakia’s 40-year-old new wife must have compelled the old man to sell all his land and houses.

“They did not come to the wedding, therefore, embarrassing me. I did not like it to see there was no one close to me in church,” said Simon.

He explained that he sold all the land where his children and relatives lived since they did not support his decision to remarry.

Telling their side of the story, the disappointed children reportedly said they did not attend the wedding at that time because they were still mourning their mother.

Unconvinced Kamakia is alleged to have taken over the rental houses that he had previously given to his children. He transferred the onus of looking after the houses to a son he reportedly sired outside wedlock.