According to reports, the programming committee's session had just started on Thursday morning when pornographic images appeared on the screen and a male voice hurled insults at Speaker.

She became so furious and exclaimed that this was why she opposed virtual meetings, the BBC reported.

"This is exactly what I said about Zoom!" Ms. Modise is quoted as saying by Times Live website.

News website Eyewitness News reported that the incident got MPs so traumatized that they described it as “sick” and “disturbing”.

Since the meeting was such an important one, parliament's technicians created a new link where MPs then joined in.