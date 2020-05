According to Adomonline.com, the couple is said to have welcomed a set of triplets, two boys and a girl.

Ciara Antwi aka Bofowaa took to Instagram to share photos of her earlier baby bump and to express gratitude to God and her husband while describing the babies as angels.

READ ALSO: South African MPs watch porn as their Zoom meeting is hacked

Congratulatory messages continue to trickle in from their fans and other well-wishers.

Read Bofowaa’s post below: