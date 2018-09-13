Pulse.com.gh logo
After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby


Many couples go through devastating experiences after tying the knot just to have children, but Sandra Harrison’s story appeared to have triggered emotions of people who have read it.

Social media users have joined a Nigerian woman identified on Facebook as Sandra Harrison to thank God after she revealed on the platform how she suffered not less than 19 miscarriages in six years before finally giving birth to a baby she can now call her own.

Some people went to the extent of questioning God as to why he waited and saw the woman go through such a heart-breaking experience before eventually granting her heart desire.

She shared prenatal photos of herself as well as those of her bouncing baby girl on Facebook.

In addition to the beautiful photos, Sandra wrote:

“Medical doctors in owerri said I had fibroid, my fallopian tubes were tilted and that my hormones were imbalanced. After trying and failing with hospitals and medical doctors, I had to try traditional doctors, herbalists if u may, and of cos they had their own reports. Ukwu oku, ehie afor, and the rest of them. Herbs (ogu igbo) took me to different parts of the east, aba, mbaise, anambra, orlu, ngwa, just to mention a few.

It’s not like I wasn’t getting pregnant, I was, but I kept losing the pregnancies. I stopped counting when I had lost over 19 babies (19 miscarriages), because after all, it was not an achievement, I told myself there was no point keeping records.

“I took drugs and drank concoctions till I was almost shapeless, people kept telling me “Sandra ure getting fat oh, u better watch it”, without knowing what I was going thru, how would I have told them that it was the hormonal drugs that was making me fat.

“A lot of things were said, a lot of gossip went out, I heard them all but still smiled with the people that said them, after all, they were “friends”, and some family.

“One said she went with me to where I did the abortion that cost me my womb, another said I have plans of leaving my husband that’s why I didn’t want to get pregnant for him, another said I should keep buying cars, instead of building my home and filling it up with children, another said God has not given me my own kids bcos I don’t appreciate other people’s kids, another said im eating the children in my womb tru witchcraft, another said God will not bless me with my own kids bcos I have a bad character. I was called barren, a man, a wood, infertile, a witch……. the list of names and gossip is endless.

“I prayed, oh believe you me, I prayed, I fasted, I cried, I went to different churches, I was in the choir, I cleaned the church on Saturdays. To a large extent I was faithful to God, yet nothing happened, and I kept asking God why he hated me so much.

“But when it was time, it was time. God showed up, He proved himself strong, he showed me He didn’t hate me.

“After 6 years of marriage, 6 years of waiting, 6 years of praying, 6 years of crying, 6 years of fasting, 6 years of mockery, 6 years if gossip, 6 years of pain, God decided to dry my late night tears with this beautiful miracle, MY BABY GIRL.

“I call her CHIZARAMEKPERE. KENDRA. OLAOLUWA. FAVOUR. ONYEMACHI.

Welcome MY PRINCESS.”

