Unlike Ghana where some people sit home and pay for their driving licenses without going through any test, the United Kingdom’s Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) recently reported a new record for the number of times someone failed the driving knowledge test before finally passing.

According to odditycentral.com, the man, whose name was not disclosed for privacy reasons, reportedly managed to pass the theory test after previously failing it 157 times, and spending £3,000 ($4,100) in the process. The man was billed a candidate for the title of world’s worst driver by several media outlets, but others called him an example of perseverance.

“It’s true what they say: If at first, you don’t succeed try, try and try again. Passing your driving test can be one of life’s trickiest challenges and it can take some of us many more attempts than others,” Mark Tongue, director of Select Car Leasing, told LAD Bible. “But whether you fail your test once or 157 times, there’s no shame in picking yourself up and having another go – and anyone who can do that deserves great credit.”

Interestingly, the 157 times failure is not alone at all. Odditycentral.com further reported that the DVSA data shows a woman in her 30s, who has taken the test 117 times and still trying.

Aside from her too, a 48-year-old woman also finally passed the test in her 94th attempt.

While some people deem it hilarious, others commended the level of perseverance exhibited by the potential drivers to get licensed after many unimaginable times.

Well, in certain parts of the world, people don’t even take the test let alone keep trying after failing for the first time.

There’s no doubt that having gone through many rounds of tests before finally getting it right, the record setters would be really good drivers on the roads.