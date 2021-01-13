According to the letter dated January 8, 2013, Mr. Iddrsu was appointed by former President John Dramani Mahama as an interim minister for communications, but he has described it as illegality when incumbent president Akufo-Addo is doing the same thing now.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament has made news headlines after he said in an interview with Joy Prime’s On the Record that the President’s appointment of some former ministers to maintain their respective positions pending the appointment and subsequent approval of new ministers for his second term in office was a breach of the Presidential Transition act, 2012.

Some legal minds like Martin Kpebu, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and others have disagreed with him.

Joining the fray to disagree with the respected lawmaker and lawyer himself, Kweku Baako who is notorious for digging out old documents to prove his point in current matters of contention has done the same thing again.

READ ALSO: Soldier in court for allegedly having sex with 14-year-old girl at Burma Camp

He took to Facebook to share the letter with the caption: “This is a copy of the Presidential Directive Haruna Iddrisu appears to be worried about. Is there any mention of acting minister in this communication? And how does this directive violate any law of the land? Please inform Haruna Iddrisu he has two very important missed calls! Good evening Ghana!”

Kweku Baako exposes Haruna Iddrisu so bad

His post has got Ghanaians reacting with some accusing Haruna Iddrisu of displaying dishonesty.

President Akufo-Addo has asked Ken Ofori-Atta, who was the Minister of Finance, Alan Kyerematen who was the Minister of Trade, the Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama, and former Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to serve as caretaker ministers as he is in the process of appointing new ministers for his second term.