Some people have been trying for years to get recruited into the military, but to no avail, yet they wouldn’t cease trying.

But have you ever asked or pondered over what the soldiers you see in uniforms go through to become soldiers?

A video of military training in Uganda has been circulating online and many social media users are divided on the necessity or otherwise of such a training.

While some thought it was an abuse of the trainees, others held the view that the nature of their job demands them to undergo such tough exercises.

Ibrahim Jalloh said: "May Allah Guide These People How Can you Treat them Like This."

Jalloh added: "Why should Our Brothers And Sisters Be Treated Like This May God Help them."

Obby Subakanya Nsonge also said: "Removing the civilian mentality. When you join, you are trained to ACT, THINK, REASON, BEHAVE and RESPOND differently."

Bylon Ssemuyaba said: "This is military training everywhere. I mean in the State they make you stand in a mad pool for more than 24 hours until one quits. Its call condition adapting! Dah"