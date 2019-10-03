In the video, the hostile man is seen chasing out everybody from the room which looks more like a courtroom than not.

As they all took to their heels and exited the room, the man is heard ranting while hitting the tables.

The incident is believed to have occurred in Zimbabwe, but it is not clear yet which part of the Southern African country it happened.

An Instagram user african gossiper who posted the video on the social media platform captioned it: “Accused man chases Judge with a cane after he was pronounced #guilty 😱😱 #prison #court #judge #lawyer #zimbabwe #africa”

READ ALSO: Frugal woman wears her wedding gown everyday a year after wedding to get her money’s worth

However, some few issues that trigger scepticism are the absence of any police or even a private security officer in the courtroom, coupled with the fact that there were only a few people in the room at the time of the attack.

More soon…

watch the video below and form your opinion: